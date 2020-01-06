Joe Scarborough summed up his reaction to the developing diplomatic and military conflict between the United States and Iran after drone attacks killed a number of Iranian leaders including Iranian major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qasem Soleimani, and, until his death, commander of its Quds Force.

On a return flight from his winter vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, President Donald Trump told reporters that he didn’t understand why he couldn’t target Iranian cultural centers when Iranian-funded actions have led to the killing of hundreds of Americans. The targeting of cultural centers is widely considered a war crime.

Scarborough made plain that, in his opinion, that Trump “did not even know who General Soleimani was a few years ago.” He added” had no idea what he was getting into. Had no idea the size of the hornet’s nest he was kicking.”

He then reminded viewers that Trump’s “already had to send more troops over to the Middle East after this attack. Of course, a couple of weeks ago we reported he was sending more troops to Saudi Arabia. For a president who said he wanted to get out of the Middle East, for a president who said he didn’t want to be obsessed with the Middle East, and their endless wars the way that George W. Bush and Barack Obama had, the actions of his past week will ensure that his administration will be just as captive to violence coming out of the Middle East, as both Barack Obama and George W. Bush’s Administration until Donald Trump leaves office.”

