ABC News’ Jon Karl directly confronted President Donald Trump over the Bob Woodward tape by asking him, “Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you have to say now?”

“Such a terrible question,” Trump said, before reiterating that he didn’t want to spread panic. “Your question, the way you phrased that is such a disgrace. It’s a disgrace to ABC television network, it’s a disgrace to your employer.”

Karl spoke Sunday with CNN’s Brian Stelter, who opened by asking about his pretty blunt question.

“I’ve resisted using that word for five years of covering Donald Trump, as a candidate and as president,” Karl said. “But I went in there feeling that there was no other way to put it. This was a case where, thanks to the tapes of his talks with Bob Woodward, we see that the president knew what the truth was and, in fact, explained to Woodward his reason for not telling the truth. That is by definition a lie. So, I just felt I needed to ask the question as directly and plainly as possible.”

“His insult to me, calling me a disgrace to the ABC news television network. I mean, at this point, I’ve gotten kind of used to it,” Karl added.

What makes the Woodward book significant, considering what Trump was saying publicly, Karl continued, is “knowing what was inside his head — what did he know at the time? You have the two critical aspects of the Woodward interviews. The February date where it’s very clear that he knows just how deadly this virus is, he knows that it’s a lot worse than the flu, and then he comes out and he says it’s just like a flu. So that’s a lie.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]