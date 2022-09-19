Jon Voight Ends Fawning, Tearful Trump Interview on Newsmax By Saying ‘I Hope It’s Worthy of You’

Jon Voight, a prominent Hollywood conservative, interviewed former President Donald Trump on Sunday night for a “new documentary … celebrating the historic Abraham Accords,” according to Newsmax’s billing of the event.

“In 2020, the most significant advancement toward peace in the Middle East was formed,” Voight said, to open the special.

“It was an agreement that created relationships in a manner that had never been attempted before and it has achieved results that have exceeded all expectations — and chances are, you’ve never even heard of it,” added the Oscar-winner.

At one point in the interview, Voight got choked up recalling a story to Trump he had once heard about the former president.

“I can’t go through this story without crying,” Voight says as he retells Trump about a time the former president was said to have offered to pay for the cancer treatments of one of his employees.

In his new “special” with Trump, Jon Voigt says that he heard about a time when Trump supposedly said he would pay for cancer treatments for one of his golf course employees, and starts crying. pic.twitter.com/5o1exmuciH — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 19, 2022

The fawning interview ended with Trump decrying the issues currently facing the U.S.

“And let’s appreciate those who are capable of turning the tide and bringing us back to the greatness that we were given by our founding fathers,” Voight says.

“Well, I want to thank you. And we love the country. The country is in trouble. It’s got to be solved fairly quickly. There is no choice but to solve the problem. But it’s a big problem. It’s a big problem. And I hope it continues forward,” Trump responds.

“And we love Israel and we hope everything’s going to be okay. A lot of good moves have to be made or it’s not going to be okay,” the former president continued, addressing the Abraham Accords, which were the topic of the special.

“And we say, God bless you and good luck. John, thank you very much. I appreciate it,” Trump concluded.

“Thank you very much for this time, Mr. President. I hope it’s I hope it’s worthy of you,” Voight responded, concluding the interview.

