Did former President Donald Trump return to the scene of the crime upon returning to Mar-a-Lago? The Department of Justice is investigating that very question.

Meanwhile, Trump’s return to his winter home in Palm Beach brought new complaints about how FBI agents — who served a search warrant and seized hundreds of documents that were classified and top secret — treated his Florida mansion.

Trump took to Truth Social in the very early hours of Monday morning to let his followers know he’d returned to Florida and used it as an opportunity to amplify his sense that he’d been the victim of the unprecedented search and seizure of a former president’s home that was being used as an unprecedented storage facility for top secret documents that belong to the US Government, a felony offense according to a law that Trump himself had signed.

Trump wrote:

Arrived in Florida last night and had a long and detailed chance to check out the scene of yet another government “crime,” the FBI’s Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago. I guess they don’t think there is a Fourth Amendment anymore, and to them, there isn’t. In any event, after what they have done, the place will never be the same. It was “ransacked,” and in far different condition than the way I left it. Many Agents – And they didn’t even take off their shoes in my bedroom. Nice!!!

A screenshot of Trump’s social media post:

Trump signaled his impression of what he thought he would find earlier in the day in another TruthSocial post:

I’ll soon be heading to the scene of the unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid and Break-In of my home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. I’ll be able to see for myself the results of the unnecessary ransacking of rooms and other areas of the house. It has already been proven that so much has been wrongfully taken, it is not a “pretty thing.” So sad! The 4th Amendment, and much more, has been totally violated, a grave invasion of privacy. I will keep the American public informed on TRUTH!

Trump’s claim that his place was “ransacked” has not been confirmed by any other source and is almost certainly hyperbole from the former president. Given the number of times that the National Archives tried to retrieve missing documents by other means — and were ostensibly lied to by Trump’s lawyers, who confirmed that there were no classified documents in Trump’s possession — a search and seizure that seemed to find missing documents appears to have been an effective and productive move by the DOJ.

Also may prove the maxim that Trump’s return to his Palm Beach home is, in fact, a return to a scene of the crime.

