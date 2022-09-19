Pat Sajak Dubbed ‘MAGA Fascist’ After Daring to Take a Grinning Photo with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak found himself being mentioned in the same breath as Nazis after he committed the horrible crime of taking a photo with two conservatives, one of them being Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

The photo began circulating over the weekend and showed a grinning Sajak with Greene and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Bryan Glenn. The account Patriot Takes flagged the picture on Twitter.

“Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene and [Right Side Broadcasting Network] reporter Bryan Glenn,” the account wrote when originally posting the photo.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn. pic.twitter.com/3dbUygSqDy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 18, 2022

The simple photo elicited fairly extreme reactions with some accusing Sajak of keeping company with Nazis while others deemed him a “MAGA fascist” despite the photo not coming equipped with any specific message from the TV host. The photo was taken earlier this month, according to Fox News.

“First Chuck Woolery. Now Pat Sajak. Are all game show hosts trash?” Temple University Professor Marc Lamont Hill tweeted.

First Chuck Woolery. Now Pat Sajak. Are all game show hosts trash? https://t.co/Nc0mThlFap — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 18, 2022

“Hey @patsajak, I’d like to buy a couple of letters. May I have an F-U?” Jon Cooper tweeted in reaction.

Hey @patsajak, I’d like to buy a couple of letters. May I have an F-U? pic.twitter.com/ARQdoNSd4m — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 19, 2022

I am glad @Newsweek picked up on my Tweets about @RepMTG and @patsajak. It’s time to stop normalizing Nazi Trash. https://t.co/2rYW49Nyix — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 18, 2022

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak should explain why he took a picture with Marjorie Taylor Greene. If she came up to him in a restaurant and asked for a picture and he was being polite, that’s one thing. But if he actually supports the objectively evil Greene, he has to be fired. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 18, 2022

The company you keep is quite unfortunate @patsajak . Will be changing the channel when you spin the wheel. — Diana Gonzalez (@DianaGHealth) September 18, 2022

How rude is it that people like Sly Stallone and Pat Sajak, who make their millions off of diverse audiences, decided to come out swinging for Nazis at the end of their careers. You should feel as duped as I do. — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) September 18, 2022

Pat Sajak is the Chairman of the Board at Hillsdale college. The same Hillsdale that’s been instrumental in conservative’s attacks on our public school system and teachers. He’s a MAGA fascist. — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) September 18, 2022

I’d like to solve the puzzle, Pat Sajak. pic.twitter.com/rP0lPmlBfi — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 18, 2022

Most odd about the reaction to Sajak’s photo (besides the fact that it is not based on anything he actually said about Greene) is the fact that the game show host has been incredibly open about his conservatism for decades. He regularly posts about politics, and he was even highlighted as one of Hollywood’s few open Republicans in the 2004 documentary Rated R: Republican in Hollywood.

Sajak didn’t suddenly come out as a conservative. He’s an open Republican who took a photo with a reporter for a conservative outlet and a Republican congresswoman from Georgia. In today’s world of ridiculously tribal politics, that’s enough to elicit reactions throwing around words like “Nazi” and “fascist” all over a guy who tells people to spin a wheel and solve puzzles on TV.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.