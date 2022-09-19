Pat Sajak Dubbed ‘MAGA Fascist’ After Daring to Take a Grinning Photo with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak found himself being mentioned in the same breath as Nazis after he committed the horrible crime of taking a photo with two conservatives, one of them being Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

The photo began circulating over the weekend and showed a grinning Sajak with Greene and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Bryan Glenn. The account Patriot Takes flagged the picture on Twitter.

“Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene and [Right Side Broadcasting Network] reporter Bryan Glenn,” the account wrote when originally posting the photo.

The simple photo elicited fairly extreme reactions with some accusing Sajak of keeping company with Nazis while others deemed him a “MAGA fascist” despite the photo not coming equipped with any specific message from the TV host. The photo was taken earlier this month, according to Fox News.

“First Chuck Woolery. Now Pat Sajak. Are all game show hosts trash?” Temple University Professor Marc Lamont Hill tweeted.

“Hey @patsajak, I’d like to buy a couple of letters. May I have an F-U?” Jon Cooper tweeted in reaction. 

Most odd about the reaction to Sajak’s photo (besides the fact that it is not based on anything he actually said about Greene) is the fact that the game show host has been incredibly open about his conservatism for decades. He regularly posts about politics, and he was even highlighted as one of Hollywood’s few open Republicans in the 2004 documentary Rated R: Republican in Hollywood.

Sajak didn’t suddenly come out as a conservative. He’s an open Republican who took a photo with a reporter for a conservative outlet and a Republican congresswoman from Georgia. In today’s world of ridiculously tribal politics, that’s enough to elicit reactions throwing around words like “Nazi” and “fascist” all over a guy who tells people to spin a wheel and solve puzzles on TV.

