Jonah Goldberg will be joining CNN as a contributor, reported Variety on Monday, citing “the WarnerMedia network.”

Goldberg, along with Stephen Hayes, quit their contributor roles at Fox News last year over Fox host Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial film, Patriot Purge, about the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Hayes has since joined NBC News as a contributor.

Goldberg and Hayes are editor-in-chief and editor/CEO, respectively, of The Dispatch, a right-wing outlet.

Goldberg and Hayes wrote in a November email to readers of The Dispatch:

In late October, Tucker Carlson aired a promotion for a series he produced for Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service, called Patriot Purge. It’s a revisionist history of January 6, one in which those who entered the Capitol are largely portrayed as misunderstood patriots and many of those responsible for the violence are government officials or agents provocateurs acting on their behalf. Among the main protagonists of the series are the organizer of the “Stop the Steal” rallies and a racist fired from the Trump White House for his associations with white nationalists. The message of the series? The U.S. government is coming after patriots as part of a “War on Terror 2.0,” using the same tools and tactics used to fight al-Qaeda. This isn’t true, and it’s dangerous to pretend it is. And for us, it was way too far. We resigned after watching the series in its entirety and asked Fox to release us from the rest of our contracts.

Mediaite has reached out to Goldberg for comment.

