Jonathan Capehart And Guests Destroy George Santos for Comparing Himself to Rosa Parks: Keep Her Name ‘Out of His Lying Mouth’

On the latest edition of MSNBC’s The Sunday Show, host Jonathan Capehart and his guests blasted serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) for comparing himself to civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

The host was joined by guests political strategist Basil Smikle Jr. and Boston Globe columnist Renée Graham where they broke down comments made by Santos earlier this week, noting that the lawmaker faces 13 criminal counts over fraud and money laundering.

Santos went on a rightwing podcast earlier this week where he said, “Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back, and neither am I gonna sit in the back.” His comments were in response to a remark made by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) who told Santos to sit in the back during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union in February.

“It’s idiotic. I can’t even begin to express how painful it is to listen to something like that,” Smikle Jr. Told Capehart.” I would say that the danger in him making those comments and then, quite frankly, other Republican leaders make these similar comments, is that it the intent with their audience is essentially to diminish the transformative, transformative power of civil rights leaders by essentially lifting up their political kleptocracy.”

“It’s normalizing hate and diminishing all that has made progress in this country,” he added.

Graham concurred, adding that Santos is misappropriating Rosa Parks’ name to lift himself up.

“He’s right. Rosa Parks did not sit in the back of the bus. But you know what else she didn’t do? She didn’t lie about every aspect of her life,” Graham noted. “And when she got arrested, she was protesting Jim Crow laws. Unlike George Santos, who’s facing 13 federal counts for everything from fraud to money laundering. So, yes, he needs to keep the sacred name of Rosa Parks out of his lying mouth.”

Watch the full segment above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com