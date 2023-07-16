WATCH: Bannon Confronted at TPUSA By DeSantis Activist — Who Then Gets Thrown Out

An independent reporter was booted from Turning Point USA’s conference following heated confrontations he had with MAGA stars Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell.

Chris Nelson, a right-wing provocateur known to support Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), uploaded a video of himself to Twitter on Sunday, and it shows him immediately getting confrontational with Bannon and his entourage.

“Hey Steve Bannon! When are you going to get back that money you took from the Build the Wall Fund?” Nelseon demanded to know. “When are you going to give that money back?”

Nelson was referring to Bannon’s indictment years ago for the misuse of funds in a private effort to raise money to build a stretch of the wall Donald Trump promised on the U.S. southern border. Trump pardoned Bannon near the end of his presidency, though Bannon is now being ordered to pay his outstanding legal bills.

Bannon replied to Nelson with “There’s not one penny, dude.” This prompted Nelson to accuse Bannon of telling lies about DeSantis, and he told him “Andrew Breitbart would be rolling in his grave right now to see what you’re doing.”

“When are you going to stop lying about Ron DeSantis?” Nelson continued. “Aren’t you concerned that Trump does not have any ground game to win and that he has no plan to do anything differently and that Ron DeSantis has gotten victory after victory with election integrity?”

“Ron DeSantis, today, NBC’s reporting, he’s got $3 million left,” Bannon retorted before walking off.

At that point, security officials converged on Nelson and told him he had to leave. They wound up escorting Nelson to an open door while he protested the expulsion and accused security of grabbing his shirt.

“Because if somebody’s not in your little club, then you throw them out,” said Nelson “You can’t stand dissenting viewpoints.”

Nelson posted the incident on Twitter, taking a bow while bashing the “thugs” who were with Bannon.

I JUST GOT KICKED OUT OF @TPUSA!!! 😂 — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) July 16, 2023

Nelson also treated his followers to the video he took of himself when he met with Lindell and dug at the MyPillow CEO’s drug history because of his DeSantis criticisms.

“I thought you might’ve relapsed,” Nelson said. “You know what he’s done for this state?”

This devolved into an argument about Lindell’s various election claims, with Nelson asking him “Have you been right about anything?” Nelson also took the opportunity to ask Lindell if he’s gonna pony up the $5 million he owes to the guy who debunked his election falsehoods.

Watch above via Chris Nelson.

