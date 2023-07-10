George Santos Compares Himself To Rosa Parks In Wild Rant: ‘Neither Am I Gonna Sit In the Back’

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) made a strained comparison between himself and civil rights icon Rosa Parks during an interview on Mike Crispi Unafraid, vowing to hit back at his enemies — and especially Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) — harder than they attacked him in a particularly unhinged rant.

“They come for me, I go right back for them, because I think for far too long they’ve gotten away with getting along to get along ” explained Santos. He continued:

So no, it’s not gonna stay that way anymore, I’m gonna call them out. You wanna call me a liar? I’ll call you a sellout. I mean, Mitt Romney, the guy goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing a Ukraine lapel pin, tells me, a Latino gay man, that I shouldn’t sit in the front, that I should be in the back. Well guess what? Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back and neither am I gonna sit in the back. That’s just the reality of how it works. Mitt Romney lives in a very different world and he needs to buckle up because it’s gonna be a bumpy ride for him.

“Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back and neither I am going to sit in the back” – Rep. George Santos pic.twitter.com/DTwfYMiSru — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2023

Santos, whose lies about everything from his professional and educational credentials to his athletic prowess, to the death of his mother were discovered shortly after his election to Congress in 2022, has already announced his intention to run for reelection against the wishes of Republican leadership.

“He shouldn’t run for reelection,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade last month. “We’re going to keep that seat with another Republican.”

Romney has been among the most outspoken critics of Santos, even calling him an “ass” before the State of the Union earlier this year.

A 13-count indictment against Santos was unsealed by the Department of Justice earlier this year for wire frauded, money laundering, theft of public funds, and false statements made to the House of Representatives.

