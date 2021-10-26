Joy Reid Bashes ‘Grim Reaper’ Mitch McConnell for Opposing Billionaires’ Tax: ‘He Invested Wisely In Marrying a Really Rich Woman’

Joy Reid laid into opponents of a Democratic-supported minimum tax of 15% on companies that report more than $1 billion in profits.

The ReidOut host noted that the proposal has the backing of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who has been a thorn in the side of her fellow Democrats as they negotiate among themselves in trying to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

“This proposal represents a commonsense step toward ensuring that highly profitable corporations — which sometimes can avoid the current corporate tax rate — pay a reasonable minimum tax on their profits, just as everyday Arizonans and Arizona small businesses do,” said Sinema in a statement on Tuesday.

Reid also highlighted the Democrats’ proposal to tax billionaires on their assets, including any unrealized gains in the securities they hold, such as stocks. The tax would affect about 700 taxpayers in the country.

The MSNBC host chided Elon Musk and Mitt Romney for opposing the tax, but she saved her most colorful criticism for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

“And then there’s grim reaper Mitch McConnell saying the quiet part out loud: that people who don’t have vast sums of money only have themselves to blame and shouldn’t be helped,” she said. “Did I mention he married into money?”

Reid played a clip of McConnell on the Senate floor, saying, “This harebrained scheme would have the IRS penalizing people who’ve invested wisely and compensating people who have invested poorly.”

“He invested wisely in marrying a really rich woman,” Reid responded.

McConnell’s wife is Elaine Chao, who served in the cabinets of Donald Trump and George W. Bush. She is the daughter of James Chao, a Chinese-American shipping magnate.

In 2004, McConnell’s net worth was relatively low for a U.S. senator at about $3.1 million. But last year one estimate put the figure at $34.1 million thanks to a “gift from a filer’s relative” As it turns out, McConnell inherited a tax-free money market fund valued at up $25 million dollars from Chao’s mother after she died in 2007.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com