Donna Brazile has left Fox News.

The famed political strategist and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman, who joined Fox as a political contributor in 2019, has moved to ABC News.

“My contract expired in March and they extended it for a few more years,” Brazile told Mediaite in a statement. “Ultimately, I decided to return back to ABC. Great experience for me.”

Brazile appeared as a contributor on ABC Sunday show This Week on May 23.

Her hire at Fox News was not a popular one among the network’s viewers. Brazile was fired by CNN in 2016 after it was revealed she shared questions for CNN primary debates and town halls with the Hillary Clinton campaign.

At Fox, Brazile was a regular target of former President Donald Trump.

“She gets fired by @CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by @FoxNews. Where are you Roger Ailes?” Trump tweeted in June 2020.

