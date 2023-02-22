‘Just Remarkable’: Joe Scarborough Gushes Over Biden’s Warsaw Address, Likens It to Reagan’s ‘Tear Down This Wall’ Speech

Joe Scarborough gave President Joe Biden rave reviews for his speech marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Morning Joe started things off on Wednesday by recapping Biden’s remarks from Warsaw, wherein the president proclaimed, “Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall, and most importantly, it stands free.” Mike Brzezinski exclaimed, “my gosh,” as Scarborough called it an “inspiring day” watching Biden walk through the Ukrainian capital.

“I drew immediate parallels to JFK in Berlin, Reagan at the Brandenburg gate saying ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!'” Scarborough said. “Of course, the danger was far greater for Joe Biden because he’s the first president since Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War to go to basically a front line without American troops supporting and dominating that area.”

On the speech itself, Scarborough called it “just remarkable” as he recalled the framing of “western democracy versus Russian tyranny, individual freedom versus a tyrant’s totalitarianism.”

“I must say, for this former Republican and old cold warrior, this was — this was just about as good as it gets,” he said. “For those of us that believe that western democracy and that Jeffersonian democracy and that the freedoms that we believe in in this country and that we strive to — to live up to, even when we fall short, this is — this was the good stuff.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

