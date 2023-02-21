Biden Makes Bold Promise: ‘Ukraine Will Never Be a Victory For Russia’

President Joe Biden, during a speech from Warsaw, applauded Ukraine’s resilience and condemned Vladimir Putin’s aggression on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

The president spoke from Poland a day after his surprise visit to Kyiv where he pledged more U.S. support for Ukraine after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” Biden said. “I’ve just come from a visit to Kyiv and I can report: Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud. It stands tall, and most important, it stands free.”

Biden said Russia’s invasion represented a test for not only Ukraine, but also the world’s commitment to democracy and the sovereignty of nations.

The questions we face are simple as they were profound. Would we respond, or would we look the other way? Would we be strong, or would we be weak? Would we be, with all our allies, united or divided? One year later, we know the answer. We did respond, we would be strong, we would be united, and the world would not look the other way.

Biden taunted Putin by mocking Russia’s various setbacks while also condemning the atrocities and human rights abuses Russia has been responsible for in Ukraine. He continued to emphasize that democracy is at stake and warned that Putin is still watching the world for signs of winning commitments to Ukraine’s defense.

President Putin’s craven lust for land and power will fail, and the Ukrainian people’s love for their country will prevail. Democracies of the world will stand guard of our freedoms today, tomorrow, and forever…Autocrats only understand one word: no, no, no. No you will not take my country, you will not take my freedom or my future. I’ll repeat tonight what I said last year in this same place. A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people’s love of liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will of the free, and Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never.

Watch above via Fox News.

