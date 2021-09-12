Justice Breyer Addresses Calls for Him to Retire from Supreme Court: ‘I Don’t Think I’ll Be There Forever’

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer addressed Democrats’ calls for him to retire in an interview on Fox News Sunday.

During their lengthy discussion, Chris Wallace recalled a 2012 interview he conducted with the late Antonin Scalia about retirement considerations.

At the time Scalia told Wallace, “I would not like be replaced by someone who immediately sets about undoing everything that I’ve tried to do 25 years, 26 years. Sure I shouldn’t have to tell you that.”

“Unless you think I’m a fool,” he added with a laugh.

Wallace played that clip Sunday before asking Breyer, “Do you agree with Scalia that a Justice who is unmindful of the politics of the president who replaces him — who’s unmindful of that — is a fool?”

“I don’t intend to die on the court, I don’t think I’ll be there forever, but I’ve said a few of the considerations previously,” Breyer responded.

He went on to say, “I see the point and probably in the background there could be something there. Many considerations. Many, many considerations.”

Wallace then specifically asked about Democrats who have been putting pressure on him to retire soon, playing a clip of Amy Klobuchar saying so.

“I think they’re entitled to their opinion,” Breyer said as he laughed a bit.

Wallace asked him about the argument Democrats have made that by not retiring he’s increased the chances of a Republican Senate being able to choose his successor.

“There are factors. There are many factors, in fact, quite a few, and the role of the court and so forth is one of them,” Breyer said, “and the situation, the institutional considerations.”

Asked directly why he didn’t retire, Breyer said, “I didn’t retire because I decided on balance I wouldn’t retire.”

