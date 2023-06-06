Kari Lake Says Conservatives ‘Would Rather Die of Thirst Than Take a Sip of Bud Light’

Conservative commentator and politician Kari Lake claimed on Monday that conservatives “would rather die of thirst than take a sip of Bud Light” as the boycott against the beer continues.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance, Lake told host Eric Bolling that conservatives would not “sit by idly” as LGBTQ marketing “is thrown in our faces and thrown in our children’s faces.”

“This is not an attack on gay men and women in this country, but this whole push for transgenderism, coming at our kids in school, coming at them through culture, coming at them when we go shopping at the Target store, coming at them in advertising…” Lake said. “You know, we’ll just shut it all down.”

Bolling shot back:

Will you go back though? Here’s the question. This is where I get hung up. Like, some CEO will say, ‘Yeah we made a mistake,’ and they’ll put someone else or get rid of Dylan Mulvaney or they’ll move the tuck underwear from the front of Target into the back of the store and they’ll expect you to come back. Will the consumer come back? Should we?

Lake replied, “I think a lot of them won’t. I mean the people I know who turned their back on Bud Light, they would rather die of thirst than take a sip of Bud Light. This is where it’s getting with this stuff.”

She continued:

You know, there might be some who just go for a little while and say, ‘Look, I’m going to decide to spend my money in a different place than Target temporarily and eventually I’ll go back. We’ll just show them how powerful we are when we come together and we say we’re not going to spend money with you.’ But I do believe there will be people who just say, ‘No, you are on my list of companies that I won’t offer my hard-earned money to anymore.’

Several companies have found themselves in hot water with conservatives in recent months due to their marketing towards LGBTQ people.

Bud Light continues to be boycotted by many conservatives following its partnership with transgender TikTok entertainer Dylan Mulvaney, while Target also received backlash for releasing a Pride collection, which included Pride-themed clothing for children and transgender-friendly swimwear.

Last month, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called for an investigation into Bud Light’s marketing campaign with Mulvaney.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com