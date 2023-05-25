‘Target on Its Back’: Vivek Ramaswamy Says Retail Chain ‘Chooses to Spit’ in Face of Conservatives With Trans-Friendly Swimwear

2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy accused Target of spitting in the face of conservatives after the retail chain released an LGBT Pride clothing collection that included transgender-friendly swimwear.

Ramaswamy told Fox News on Wednesday that “if a company makes a conscious business decision to alienate a significant portion of its customer base, then it’s totally fair game for its customers to respond accordingly.” Ramaswamy also compared the backlash against Target to the conservative boycott of Bud Light.

Conservatives boycotted Bud Light this year after the beer partnered with transgender TikTok entertainer Dylan Mulvaney. Following the boycott, it was reported that parent company Anheuser-Busch’s 2023 earnings were expected to drop by 26 percent.

Ramaswamy told Fox News that if conservatives stop shopping at Target, “that’s just a response to a company that chooses to spit in their face.”

“Target just put a target on its back from its base of consumers,” he suggested. “Just ask Budweiser how that worked out for them.”

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren made similar comments during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity, Tuesday.

“I think that Target really soon is about to find out what happens when conservatives shop or rather don’t shop, because they are about to get Bud Light-ed,” Lahren warned.

She also claimed that her local Target had reacted to the backlash by moving its Pride collection display to the back of the store.

Target’s Pride collection, which included “tuck-friendly” swimwear for transgender women, received heavy backlash from conservatives after it was alleged that the swimwear was targeted toward children. However, according to AP, while some clothing items from the collection were targeted toward children, Target’s “tuck-friendly” swimwear was “only offered in adult sizes.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com