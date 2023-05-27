Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Friday told his audience they should skip Bud Light this Memorial Day weekend and drink “anything else” as part of the continuing backlash against Anheuser-Busch and other corporations embracing the “woke agenda.”

On Bolling’s Newsmax show The Balance on Friday, the host discussed at length the battle between conservative activists and big corporate brands like Bud Light, Target, North Face, and others over Pride products and promotion of transgender influencers and political activists.

“These companies are among a growing group of entities that are more than happy to insult and disgrace women and to fully support an extremely aggressive and alienating transgender agenda,” said Bolling to open the show.

“I’ll tell you point blank, I would not be seen holding a Bud Light. I’d drink almost anything else,” said Bolling. “And I suspect I’m not alone.”

He talked about the boycott of Bud Light and the backlash against Target, and played a clip of an ad campaign from outdoor goods retailer North Face during the opening monologue, arguing that the corporations are betraying their customer base and their shareholders by engaging in activism.

“The rule number one is to turn a profit for your shareholders,” said. “You have a fiduciary responsibility to engage in business activities that increase shareholder investments. Nowhere should there be gender-bender products offered simply for a political statement.”

At the end of the show, Bolling revisited the topic, offering Memorial Day BBQ advice to viewers.

“By the way it’s a long weekend, so if you’re gonna do a barbecue, don’t drink a Bud Light,” he said. “And if you’re thinking about going to Target go to Walmart instead. And, I don’t know, if you were gonna go to North Face, I’d go to REI. And if you’re in LA, go see an Angels game not a Dodgers game.”

