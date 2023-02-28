Kevin McCarthy Defends Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 Footage Deal As CNN Reporter Confronts Him Over Fox Host ‘Downplaying’ Capitol Riot

CNN’s Manu Raju confronted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday about the decision to give Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusive first access to Capitol security footage from January 6.

McCarthy previously said the footage will eventually be released to more outlets, but first access is being granted to Carlson. The footage, which amounts to more than 40,000, is currently being reviewed with Capitol Police.

Raju noted McCarthy’s Carlson deal has some concerned as the top-rated Fox News host has repeatedly downplayed the Capitol riot to his audience.

“Are you not at all concerned about the fact that Carlson is downplaying this attack? You thought it was a serious attack,” Raju asked McCarthy on Tuesday.

“A very serious attack,” the congressman said.

“Then why give it to someone who downplayed it?” Raju said.

McCarthy did not directly disagree with Carlson, but instead said it was important to get the footage out and eventually everyone will be able to see it for themselves.

“Because I think sunshine matters. I don’t care what side of the issue you are on. That’s why I think putting it all out to the American public, you can see the truth, you can see exactly what transpired that day and everyone can exact same [footage],” the Republican leader said.

A letter was recently sent on behalf of CBS News, CNN, Politico, and other outlets seeking access to the footage being granted to Carlson, suggesting the conservative pundit will give it an “ideologically-based narrative.”

“Without full public access to the complete historical record, there is concern that an ideologically-based narrative of an already polarizing event will take hold in the public consciousness, with destabilizing risks to the legitimacy of Congress, the Capitol Police, and the various federal investigations and prosecutions of Jan. 6 crimes,” the letter read.

Other concerns include possibly compromising the security of the Capitol, something Raju reported Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) admitted he was worried about when asked about the McCarthy/Carlson deal. McConnell did not, according to Raju, directly say whether he was concerned about Carlson’s involvement.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com