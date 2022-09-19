Tucker Carlson Calls Jan. 6 ‘A Nonviolent Election Justice Protest’

Tucker Carlson characterized the Jan. 6, 2021 gathering at the U.S. Capitol as “a nonviolent election justice protest” and downplayed the violence committed there as mere “vandalism.”

On that day, a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden. Trump falsely claimed the election had been stolen from him and encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol that morning. His supporters ultimately breached the building, where some of them physically assaulted law enforcement officers as they tried to stop certification, which they did for several hours.

Four people died. Additionally, a 42-year-old police officer who was sprayed with an unknown substance at the Capitol died of a stroke the next day. Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter, was shot by police in the shoulder and died.

Carlson claimed on Monday that the FBI is opening up “domestic terrorism investigations” into innocent Americans, calling the probes “entirely fraudulent.”

The Fox News host slammed the agency and described Jan. 6, 2021 in one of the most charitable ways conceivable:

This is so wrong. This should not be happening. Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio sent a letter to the FBI director, Christopher Wray – who should be ashamed of himself – outlining the evidence. The evidence comes from a whistleblower within the FBI. According to that whistleblower, the FBI is breaking its own procedures to create the illusion that new domestic extremism cases are popping up all over the United States. In reality, virtually all of these cases are about Jan. 6, which was a nonviolent election justice protest and covered, of course, by the Constitution of the United States, excluding the people who committed vandalism. You have a right to assemble if you want.

Carlson has repeatedly downplayed Jan 6. Earlier this year he claimed, “Not a lot happened that day if you think about it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

