Amy Klobuchar today elaborated on comments she made about Pete Buttigieg’s experience by asking if a woman with his level of experience would be on the debate stage.

After talking about Michael Bloomberg getting in the race, Jake Tapper asked Klobuchar about recent comments about Buttigieg’s qualifications.

Klobuchar said Buttigieg or any of the candidate on the debate stage are “more qualified than the President of the United States right now.”

She contrasted her support with Buttigieg’s and, while not saying he’s unqualified, told Tapper, “He’s had a different experience. We should be able to have those debates about candidates without being accused of being negative.”

Klobuchar also remarked, “Of the women on the stage — I’m focusing here on my fellow women senators, Senator Harris, Senator Warren and myself — do I think that we would be standing on that stage if we had the experience that he had? No, I don’t. Maybe we’re held to a different standard.”

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 4-minute mark), via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]