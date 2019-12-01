Senator Amy Klobuchar, one of the many Democrats running for president, said on Meet the Press this morning she sees President Donald Trump’s actions laid out in the impeachment inquiry as “a global Watergate.”

“Back then you had a president in Richard Nixon who was paranoid and he delegated to some people to go break into the headquarters and get into a file cabinet to get dirt on a political opponent,” she said. “That’s basically what this president has to be on a global basis.”

Chuck Todd asked about the concerns raised by a few Democrats about the right way to go forward — with some suggestions of censure being floated.

Klobuchar said, “Let me talk about how I see this. Yes, this is a legal impeachment proceeding and it could result in him being thrown out of office… but I see this as a part of a bigger pattern. The pattern is this, he betrayed the trusts of American people, he put his private interests, he puts his business interests, he puts his partisan political interests in front of our country. That what people get.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]