Larry Kudlow Says, ‘I Kind Of Yearn For the Calm, Peaceful, Orderly…Days Of Donald Trump’

Fox Business Network’s Larry Kudlow, who served as the Director of the National Economic Council in the Trump administration, said on Monday that he longs for those days.

Biden is seeking tax increases on the country’s wealthiest citizens to help finance his economic and infrastructure agendas, saying that wealthier Americans should pay their fair share.

Kudlow accused Biden of attacking businesses and high income earners. “All he wants is redistribution of income and wealth,” said the host. “Not growth and not prosperity.”

The host listed several challenges facing the Biden administration before explaining that he yearns for the “calm, peaceful, orderly” days of former President Donald Trump:

Now with an extremely divisive Biden, America’s foreign policy decline under Biden, absolute chaos on our southern border under Biden, and a tax-and-spend policy that is scaring 125 million investors near to death, with all kinds of things happening, that no one thought would happen just a few months ago, I will tell you, folks, I kind of yearn for the calm, peaceful, orderly, prosperous, America-first around the globe days of Donald Trump. Just saying. That’s my riff.”

