White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox News on Friday that the Trump administration’s health experts say “there is no second spike” of the coronavirus, and that the virus has “really flattened out.”

“Look, I’m not the health expert, but on the so-called spike I spoke to our health experts at some length last evening. They’re saying there is no second spike,” claimed Kudlow. “Let me repeat that, there is no second spike.”

“And Secretary Mnuchin said yesterday in testimony — and I totally agree — we are not going to shut down the economy. What you do have is certain spots are seeing a little bit of a jump up, some small metropolitan areas are seeing it,” he explained, adding, “The CDC and the health people are all over it, they’ve sent task forces out to deal with it.”

Kudlow continued, “You know, nowadays we have much better equipment, much more experience, much more testing… I mean the testing itself has jumped up, so you’re going to get a little more positivity from that, but if you look nationally, the important point is the rate of increase of new cases is between zero and one percent — it’s really flattened out — and with respect to fatalities it’s the same. It’s actually lower than that, it’s like zero to half a percent.”

“So if I can calm fears, again, I’m not the health expert,” Kudlow concluded. “Ambassador Birx may be out and about later today. Nonetheless, there is no emergency, there is no second wave. I don’t know where that got started on Wall Street.”

Kudlow’s latest comments raised eyebrows on social media, given his track record. In February, he said the coronavirus was “contained.”

Reuters reported on Thursday that the “rally in global stocks came crashing down” over “worries of a pandemic resurgence,” after some states have started “seeing rising hospitalizations and some are beginning to run short on intensive care unit (ICU) beds.”

“Arizona, Utah and New Mexico all posted rises in new cases of 40% or higher for the week ended June 7, compared with the prior seven days,” Reuters detailed. “New cases rose in Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina and North Carolina by more than 30% in the past week.”

