Attorney General Bill Barr is stepping down from the Justice Department amid public attacks on him from President Donald Trump and some notable allies.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, however, made a point of defending Barr from conservative critics on her show Monday night.

Ari Fleischer effusively praised Barr for his service and said he did a “superb job” in the role.

Ingraham then responded to the people in Trumpworld angry that there’s been no update on the John Durham investigation, saying, “They don’t really do status reports on Durham.”

“They were like, ‘He should have done this, he should have pushed out the Hunter Biden news,'” Ingraham continued.

“I’ve gotta tell conservatives: if you think Bill Barr was the problem for the Trump administration, then you’re reading the wrong stuff. I hate to say it, but I think the administration was very fortunate to have Barr as attorney general.”

A number of Trump allies in the media have hammered Barr, including Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs, who last week went on several tears against the AG.

