Attorney General Bill Barr’s statement pushing back against the idea that there’s evidence of voter fraud that would change the outcome of the election is, to put it mildly, not going over well in Trumpworld.

Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs opened his show accusing Barr of “appearing to join in with the radical Dems and the deep state and the resistance.”

Dobbs went after Barr for being “absent for weeks” before bringing up the AG’s comments to the AP about how the Department of Justice has not seen any evidence of voter fraud that would have resulted in a different election outcome.

The Fox Business host, of course, is still all-in on the president’s denial of the outcome, and said, “For the Attorney General of the United States to make that statement, he is either a liar or a fool but both. He may be perhaps compromised. He may be simply unprincipled. Or he may be personally distraught or ill.”

He continued to back up what the Trump legal team has been saying, even though judge after judge has rejected their claims in court.

Barr also pushed back against conspiracy theories about voting machines, to which Dobbs demanded to know what the DOJ knows about Dominion.

Dobbs called the DOJ and FBI “politically corrupt to the core,” and even the news of Barr appointing John Durham in October to a special counsel position to continue his Russia probe investigation didn’t shake Dobbs’ frustrations.

“Durham’s investigation started some 568 days ago. It appears it is not over. But I will wager this: it will amount to nothing, because any Department of Justice, any special prosecutor or counsel now, who could go this long without unearthing anything of importance to the American people to be presented at least in a report if not an indictment is an act of craven insincerity. That’s as nicely as I can put it,” he said.

