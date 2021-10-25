Laura Ingraham Issues Correction Over Misleading Empty Shelves Images, Mocks Fact-Checkers by Showing More Recent Photos

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham issued a brief correction for featuring misleading images of empty shelves, before showing more recent ones and mocking the fact-checkers that called her out.

Last week Ingraham used photos of empty shelves in stores as b-roll to slam President Joe Biden over the supply chain crisis. The two images she showed were actually from March 2020, as PolitiFact noted. A former GOP candidate was called out for the same last week.

She told viewers Monday night, “The footage was mis-marked in our system as it actually showed shelves from March 2020.”

“Not a big deal, but we of course apologize for putting up inaccurate visuals.”

Ingraham went on to mock fact-checkers who were “so concerned” about her “eight-second mistake.”

She said they called it out to “distract from the fact that it is happening now.”

“So in the interest of accuracy, we want to take you on a tour of the United States,” Ingraham continued.

She shows images of some empty shelves in stores around the country she said were taken in just the past few days.

“I hope that clears some things up for the fact-checkers who were very concerned with the eight seconds from our October 19th show,” Ingraham added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

