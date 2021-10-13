Kim Klacik, a failed Republican candidate for Maryland’s 7th congressional district, is being pilloried on Twitter for posting a clearly false photo of empty shelves in an attempt to slam President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Klacik posted a picture of empty grocery shelves with the caption, “A look at #BuildBack Better,” implying that the photo was taken recently and in the United States.

Twitter users were quick to note, however, that the prices in the picture used the symbol for the pound sterling, the currency of the United Kingdom.

Klacik deleted the post after people started to point out that the photograph very clearly had nothing to do with Biden or his Build Back Better agenda — but that didn’t stop pundits from coming after her on Twitter.

It’s true, I tried to use a £5 note at WaWa the other day and they turned me down. https://t.co/50Ns3VfUPg — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) October 13, 2021

Maybe it’s pointed commentary about Boris Johnson? pic.twitter.com/obC5pjbHIk — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 13, 2021

Republican activist @kimKBaltimore deleted her tweet after she was called out But here’s a screenshot where she tries to pass off empty shelves in a British grocery store as American Why? To attack Biden’s Build Back Better agenda They literally have to make stuff up! pic.twitter.com/xaOy1nlxFy — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) October 13, 2021

I blame Biden’s lack of control over the House of Lords — Timothy H.J. Nerozzi 庭夢 (@TimothyNerozzi) October 13, 2021

It’s even worse than that…https://t.co/5HPQE3eOkh — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 13, 2021

1. This is a supermarket in the UK (the prices displayed in GBP are a pretty obvious clue). 2. This picture was taken in March 2020, in the first pandemic wave, after the supply chain collapsed and panic buyers made off with everything. 3. You’re an idiot. https://t.co/EhLiVe65UO — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) October 13, 2021

Ms. Klacik is either remarkably dim or assured that her supporters are remarkably dim. — John McIntyre (@johnemcintyre) October 13, 2021

can’t spell Klacik without “L” either — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 13, 2021

