Laura Ingraham: Trump Shouldn’t Listen to ‘Same People Who Got Us Sucked Into Iraq in the First Place’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham praised President Donald Trump’s action on Iran tonight, saying it shows him to be a realist, while making a point of saying he should be careful going forward.

“Ordering an air strike to Soleimani was a perfectly reasonable decision,” she said tonight. “Will this trigger retaliation from Iran? Perhaps. But the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, they certainly didn’t need any excuse to wreak havoc against American interests.”

At one point she said “Democrats and the media” are so obsessed with hating the president, “they literally sounded more empathetic to the mourners of an Iranian mass murderer than to the families of the soldiers he killed and maimed.”

Bush was too idealistic about what was possible in Iraq and Obama was too defeatest about Iran,” she said. “Trump is a realist.”

However, she went on to say that Trump should be trusting his own judgment and not listening to people responsible for the Iraq war:

“President Trump decided that the status quo was unacceptable. He was and is correct. Now, I want to say, it’s very important, my views on these endless wars. It’s important that the president listens to his judgment here. That he doesn’t listen to the same people who got us sucked into Iraq in the first place. The Bush doctrine is dead and Trump helped bury it. Thank God. His recent tweets notwithstanding, the president I think is very smart enough to know that another war of choice or needless escalation will end up harming American interests, not to speak of his reelection chances. America first, America safe, America strategic and America smart.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]