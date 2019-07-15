Fox News’ Laura Ingraham offered some very mild criticism of President Donald Trump‘s tweets going after “AOC + 3” this weekend, while still defending them from the widespread denunciation of his message as racist.

As Ingraham went off on the progressive “squad” Trump attacked, she had this to say about his tweets:

“Yes, the president made an unforced error, I would say that, and that tweet telling the women to go back to places from which they came––three of the four were born in America. But the idea that he’s hitting them because they’re people or women of color is absurd. Who doesn’t Trump hit? He was hitting Paul Ryan last week. He’s hitting them because their views in his mind and the mind of millions of Americans are insanely radical.”

She said if “anyone sounded racist” this past weekend, it was Ayanna Pressley for saying, “If you’re not prepared to come to that table and to represent that voice, don’t come. Because we don’t need any brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice.”

Later on in the opening segment, as Ingraham got into things with her panel, she again said Trump’s sentiment was absolutely not racist:

“I think the president would probably say that to anyone coming from anywhere. It doesn’t matter where you come from… as I said, three out of the four women were born here, okay? So that’s the error. But I don’t take from that error ‘Trump’s a racist,’ ’cause he would say that whether you came from Sweden and trashed the country, whether you came from France… he was just taking Paul Ryan to the woodshed last week.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

