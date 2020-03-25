Law&Crime, Mediaite’s sister network, has secured a major cable carriage deal with Verizon’s Fios and Cincinnati Bell, expanding the network to millions of households.

The network went live on Cincinnati Bell, which is on Channel 676, Wednesday, while the launch on Verizon will be in the next couple of weeks.

The Hollywood Reporter scooped Wednesday that Law & Crime, founded by Mediaite’s Dan Abrams, “secured its biggest cable carriage deal to date, signing an agreement with Verizon’s Fios service,” and Cincinatti Bell — a deal which “will bring Law & Crime Network to more than 5 million additional homes.”

“Law & Crime Network launched in 2017 as the video arm of legal news website LawNewz (now called lawandcrime.com),” the Hollywood Reporter noted, adding that “A+E Networks invested in the company later that year.”

This month, Law&Crime also expanded to the fuboTV live streaming platform, and in December expanded to Sling TV.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]