Shortly after the end of Attorney General Bill Barr‘s congressional testimony today, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced that he has no intention of bringing Robert Mueller before his committee. said that he has no plans to bring special counsel Robert Mueller before the committee. “It’s over,” he told reporters.

“Why not call for Mueller to testify?” a reporter asked Graham outside Barr’s testimony.

“I’m not going to do anymore. Enough already. It’s over,” he replied. “If there’s any dispute about a conversation then he’ll come, but I’m going to retry the case, I’m not calling McGhan. It is over.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced this week that his committee will let Mueller testify before a panel this month. Lawmakers have proposed asking Mueller why he chose to punt the issue of obstruction charges to the Justice Department and why he sent a letter to the Barr criticizing the attorney general’s four-page summary of the special counsel’s report.

As for Graham’s hearing with Barr, the chairman defended the attorney general during the hearing after Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said he “should resign.”

“This line of questioning – listen, you’ve slandered this man,” Graham said to Hirono. “Seven minutes and you slandered this man top to bottom.”

“What I sort of want to know is how do we get to this point?” Barr replied to Graham in agreement.

During his open statement, Graham held up the Mueller report and said, “You can read it for yourself. It’s about 400 and something pages.”

“Can’t say I read it all, but I read most of it. There is an unredacted version over in the classified section of the Senate,” he added. “A room where you can go look at the unredacted version and I did that and I found it not to change anything in terms of an outcome.”

Watch above, via ABC News.

