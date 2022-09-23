Liz Cheney Slams Tucker Carlson Guest Who Continues to ‘Spread Putin’s Propaganda and Lies’ After Bonkers Segment

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) slammed Fox News on Friday over a Thursday night segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which retired Col. Douglas Macgregor insisted Ukraine is on the cusp of being defeated by invading Russian forces and that the U.S. “frightened” Russia into threatening nuclear war.

“Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch – Why do you continually put Douglas MacGregor on @FoxNews to spread Putin’s propaganda and lies? This is absolutely not in America’s interest,” wrote Cheney on Twitter.

Cheney’s harsh word for Fox Corps’ leadership came after Macgregor told Tucker Carlson that Russia was winning the war and that Vladimir Putin’s recent threat of using nuclear weapons and unwillingness to negotiate a truce is actually the fault of both Ukraine and the U.S.

“If Zelensky is demanding that we preemptively nuke Russia, you would expect someone in Washington to say, Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. That’s crazy talk. But I don’t hear anyone saying that,” Carlson said to kick off the conversation.

“Well, there are a couple of things at work. First of all, almost from the very first moment that the Russians moved into eastern Ukraine, a succession of retired generals and political hacks in Washington, in London, and elsewhere have been declaring imminent victory for Ukraine,” Macgregor replied, adding:

Seven months later and the Ukrainian army is bled white. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded. Ukraine is really on the ropes and trying to create the illusion that that’s not the case. At the same time, Vladimir Putin has finally concluded that he can’t negotiate with Keiv, that the real problem is, of course, Washington, and that Washington will not negotiate with him. So he’s opted for partial mobilization, bringing in additional forces, ostensibly for the purpose of ending this thing.

“And at the same time, he’s very aware, as any of us are, who are in the defense community in Washington, that there’s been a lot of loose talk for several months about the viability of waging a limited nuclear war against Russia, using the so-called tactical nuclear weapon,” Macgregor then claimed without citing any specific evidence.

“And this sort of thing is very frightening to the Russians. They’ve made it very clear that their use of nuclear weapons is limited to retaliatory strikes in the event that we or someone else strikes them. So they just wanted to reaffirm clearly that they will respond if we use a nuclear weapon,” he concluded, while the show ran a graphic showing missiles with the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag originating in the U.S. attacking Russia.

Last week, Macgregor’s analysis on Ukraine was quickly debunked by current events. “Right now, things are going very, very badly, which is why Ukrainians are so desperate,” Macgregor said in mid-September.

“The Ukrainians have focused on trying to take, retake and hold territory. The Russians haven’t paid much attention to territory. They paid attention to destroying Ukrainian forces. And the last offensives down south failed miserably: 30, 40, 50% casualties, loss of equipment,” he declared just two days before the Ukrainians broke through Russian lines in the Kharkiv region and recaptured some 1,200 square miles of occupied territory.

The advance forced Russian troops to retreat and preceded both Putin calling up reservists, which sparked a mass exodus of Russian elites from the country and widespread protests – as well as Putin’s threat of nuclear war.

The advance also led to the discovery of mass graves in the eastern part of Ukraine, where Russian soldiers had buried civilians. Bodies recovered from the mass graves showed signs of torture, leading to renewed accusations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians.

