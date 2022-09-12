Tucker Carlson’s Ukraine War Expert Totally Debunked in 72 Hours

One of Tucker Carlson’s go-to experts on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, retired Col. Douglas Macgregor, told the top-rated Fox News host on Friday night that “things are going very, very badly” and the “entire war may be over” very soon.

Macgregor’s bleak assessment of the Ukrainians’ chances of maintaining territorial integrity and sovereignty over their own country was quickly debunked by current events as headlines over the weekend announced Ukrainian gains.

The right-leaning Drudge Report ran headlines blaring, “RUSSIA ON THE RUN” and “INVADERS PUSHED BACK TO BORDER.”

A third headline, linking to a Washington Examiner story declared Ukraine’s latest victory the ‘GREATEST COUNTEROFFENSIVE SINCE WORLD WAR II.’”

Needless to say, the reality is a far cry from Macgregor’s assessment on Fox News, which Carlson was quick to agree with.

“Right now, things are going very, very badly, which is why Ukrainians are so desperate,” Macgregor began in his analysis on the state of play in the war.

“The Ukrainians have focused on trying to take, retake and hold territory. The Russians haven’t paid much attention to territory. They paid attention to destroying Ukrainian forces. And the last offensives down south failed miserably: 30, 40, 50% casualties, loss of equipment,” the former Army colonel continued.

“And bear in mind that when the equipment does show up, only about 30 to 40% of it ever reaches the Ukrainians. The rest of it disappears in a sea of corruption,” Macgregor added, hitting on a regular talking point of Carlsons.

“But this desperation is very dangerous right now because they are losing once again just south of Kharkiv. And there are people in Washington talking about what else can we do? And there’s actually talk about fighting and potentially winning a limited nuclear war, which, of course, is delusional. And we should have given up on that decades ago. But it’s coming back in vogue,” Macgregor added, laying the blame for a potential nuclear escalation at the feet of the U.S.

“I mean, this is a tragedy for people who still live in Ukraine. They’re being killed in huge numbers. Why not settle this war, return energy prices to normal, and stop the economic catastrophe we’re facing?” then asked Carlson.

“Well, I think the Biden administration is now trying to figure out how they retreat from the dumb position that they’ve taken to this point. I don’t think they can do that very easily, do you?” Macgregor responded, asking a question.

“I think the consequences of not doing that at this part at this point could include the impoverishment of the West. So maybe they should,” Carlson replied, suggesting President Joe Biden’s continued support for Ukraine against Russian aggression is hurting the West.

Carlson has previously argued that Biden is not only responsible for Vladimir Putin’s brutal and deadly invasion of Ukraine, but that Biden supports the Ukrainians as a means to hurt the United States.

“Now, Joe Biden is calling for an unconditional surrender from Vladimir Putin. Here’s the weird thing by any actual reality-based measure, Vladimir Putin is not losing the war in Ukraine. He is winning the war in Ukraine. And Joe Biden looks at that as we won’t stop until you proffer an unconditional surrender,” Carlson said in late August.

“This isn’t bad policy. This is nuts!” he insisted.

“It makes no sense. In fact, it only makes sense if the goal is to completely destroy the West in order to make way for Chinese global dominance. What would be the other explanation for this behavior?” Carlson concluded.

The Associated Press reported on Ukraine’s stunning gains in the last 72 hours on Monday:

Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.

The advance, which broke through Russian lines in the Kharkiv region, allowed Ukraine to recapture some 1,200 square miles of occupied territory and forced Russian troops to retreat, quite the opposite outcome from Macgregor’s predictions.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

