Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill (MO) openly mocked “hapless” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for demanding that Attorney General Bill Barr somehow prove his new assessment that there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Barr released a Justice Department statement that effectively blew up all of President Donald Trump’s false claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud. This inconvenient acceptance of reality by the nation’s top law enforcement official provoked an immediate, heated response from the Trump campaign’s legal team, which has lost 39 of 40 election lawsuits since Election Day, and prompted Johnson to demand Barr “show everybody” the evidence that doesn’t exist.

Speaking with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, McCaskill first weighed in on Barr’s announcement, which sparked a torrent of commentary because Barr so publicly undercut a president he has so consistently defended in the past.

“No one is throwing a parade for Bill Barr. But it is an indication of how bad this is for Trump. How bogus his claims of fraud really are,” Wallace pointed out. “That Bill Barr, who is pretty good at finding a kernel of something Trump likes and blowing it up to where he’s repelled prosecutors… [and] he can’t find anything, can’t find any evidence of fraud.”

McCaskill noted that Barr’s assessment tracks a DHS Cybersecurity analysis that concluded the 2020 election was the “most secure” in the nation’s history.

“That was the first blow,” the former senator notes. “Then the second blow came today when Barr, who appears to have been willing to do almost anything for Donald Trump, finally drew the line and said, ‘Nope, not doing that. I’m not going to pretend there is evidence when there is no evidence. There is no fraud that is sufficient to do anything to overturn this election.'”

She then turned to Johnson’s impossible demand that Barr prove a negative.

“Now my favorite part of today was Ron Johnson. Okay, hapless Ron Johnson,” McCaskill said, chuckling. “He comes up with this statement, I mean it is just hysterical. He comes up with a statement, ‘Well, I want him to show me the evidence that there is no fraud.’ Yoo-hoo, Ron, you don’t show no evidence! There is no evidence, that is why there is nothing to show!”

“That is why the president has nothing and that is why his clown car of pretend lawyers has nothing,” she added. “So I would say to my colleagues that served in the Senate, it is now time. It is time. You’ve got Krebs and Barr and that is all you need. And step up and talk about democracy and the will of the voters, finally. It is time.”

