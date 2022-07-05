Macy Gray Tells Piers Morgan: ‘Just Because You Go and Change Your Parts Doesn’t Make You a Woman’

Grammy-winning musician Macy Gray did not hold back in a Monday interview with Piers Morgan when the she was asked her thoughts on transgenderism. According to Gray, “just because you go and change your parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”

On Talk TV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, which airs on Fox Nation in the U.S., Gray was asked “what a woman is,” to which she replied: “I would say a human being with boobs. How about you start there? And a vagina.”

Gray argued a woman goes through a “completely unique experience,” one that can’t be duplicated through surgery or gender identity.

“A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can’t have that just because you want to be a woman,” she said.

Gray added she would refer to people as ‘her’ if that’s the pronoun they prefer, but she doesn’t believe it makes them truly a woman.

“Everyone’s going to hate me, but as a woman, just because you go and change your parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry,” she said.

Host Piers Morgan later brought up Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and the pushback she has received for her own views regarding transgender people and said he does not support biologically-born males being able to compete in women’s sports after transitioning, which Gray agreed with.

“When people like J.K. Rowling have said this, they get attacked, they get abused, and the cancel culture mob comes for them. She gets called transphobic and so on. You might get the same,” he said.

“But it’s the truth. I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree — there’s a lot of judgement and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is,” Gray responded.

Watch above via Talk TV.

