J.K. Rowling Sparks Backlash After Doubling Down on Anti-Trans Rhetoric on International Women’s Day

J.K. Rowling is once again facing backlash for a series of controversial tweets regarding the transgender community.

Rowling criticized the Labour Party’s stance on gender in a tweet on Tuesday — which is also International Women’s Day — joking that under a Labour government, the day will be known as “We Who Must Not Be Named Day.”

Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022



The crack, which references her own franchise, was prompted by a Twitter user who condemned Annalise Dodds, Chair of the Labour Party, for claiming she was unsure how to define the term woman.

Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone.#HappyInternationalWomensDay https://t.co/2dXZivMHyO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

“Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone,” Rowling added in another tweet.

Rowling’s criticism of Dodds came after Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon publicly rejected the author’s claim that the nation’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill is a threat to vulnerable women.

Sturgeon defended the bill, which aims to make it easier for people to legally change their gender, in a segment on The World At One on BBC Radio 4.

“This is about a process, an existing process, by which people can legally change their gender, and it’s about making that process less traumatic and inhumane for trans people, one of the most stigmatized minorities in our society,” Sturgeon said of the bill.

“It doesn’t give trans people any more rights, doesn’t give trans people one single additional right that they don’t have right now. Nor does it take away from women any of the current existing rights that women have under the Equalities Act.”

Rowling swiftly began to trend on Twitter following both Sturgeon’s response and the International Women’s Day quip, as users slammed the author’s “transphobic agenda.”

Something wrong with JK Rowling. Can’t decide whether she’s simply lost all perspective – or is just plain nasty. #JKRowling https://t.co/b9NG2UVSFe — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) March 8, 2022

You punch down, @jk_rowling, you attack a vulnerable minority group with very little power. That’s not brave, it’s cowardly. It’s bullying. The people who support you in this are themselves, bullies. It’s sickening to watch. #TransRightsAreHumanRights — Michael Grant Supports #Ukraine (@MichaelGrantBks) March 8, 2022

billionaire wants to be oppressed so bad https://t.co/ijlt6Y4skN — Magdalene Visaggio 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@MagsVisaggs) March 8, 2022

oh shut up joanne just be rich and quiet https://t.co/Zm5cGKnMsw — scaachi (@Scaachi) March 8, 2022

happy Get Down Off the Cross, We Need the Wood Day https://t.co/usACEByj8d — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) March 8, 2022

When reading HP it never occurred to me that @jk_rowling would be in Slytherin, but here we are. https://t.co/mxQDs3KB3i — Michael Eisen #912238 (@mbeisen) March 8, 2022

More 👏 Women 👏 Voldemorts 👏 https://t.co/Wucf1MWbSp — Ben Jay (@FakeBenJay) March 8, 2022

Properly emboldened to just be openly bigoted now. This is what happens when papers give column inches to transphobes https://t.co/08LMY8cUGB — Chris Sutcliffe (@chrismsutcliffe) March 8, 2022

a certain type of person is absolutely going to love jk rowling coopting phrases from her very popular book series and using it to advance her transphobic agenda https://t.co/rxeao1TX6J — Paolo Zialcita (@paolozialcita) March 8, 2022

This is it. This the most unhinged tweet about international women’s day https://t.co/ukGX4dypq5 — beth ashley (@bethmayashley) March 8, 2022

Remember how horrifically racist your books get and you just told everyone to deal with it in the name of progression? https://t.co/k6eofzEfqf — Steve (@blaqueword) March 8, 2022

Starting to get the vibe JK just sits in her basement obsessively stalking trans people with a bag of hot flaming Cheetos that odors the room. That’s a lot of damn money to waste for us to be relevant to you while we forget your name at least 5 days per week. https://t.co/eUt75lekeg — Serena Sonoma (@SerenaSonoma) March 8, 2022

Why do terfs think everyone else wants to stop using the word “woman”. Trans women are WOMEN. https://t.co/3QfGmXKngH — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) March 8, 2022

Petition to make it JK Rowling STFU Day https://t.co/Was2Zo9Uuz — Elizabeth Cotignola (@LaDiavolina) March 8, 2022

The most annoying person in the world https://t.co/PoIl7UAjfY — Carey O’Donnell (@ecareyo) March 8, 2022

feel like we’re weeks away from rowling launching an NFT scam with revolving word art jpegs of the word “woman” https://t.co/lsXVbt0FkT — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) March 8, 2022

Quoting your own book is so mortifyingly embarrassing https://t.co/7ggz4C8F0H — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) March 8, 2022

It’s really sad that so many people who found sanctuary in this woman’s literature, quite clearly, were never welcome in the first place https://t.co/9u47NGgyaS — Mark White (@markwhlte) March 8, 2022

Oh my god, SHUT UP — TINASHE ³³³ (@Tinashe) March 8, 2022

Happy International JK Rowling Shut the Fuck Up For Once Day — non binary fuss (@AlexRemnick) March 8, 2022

shut up terf — haley o’shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) March 8, 2022

no one cares about your thoughts, TERF, bye — porochista khakpour پوروچیستا خاکپور (@PKhakpour) March 8, 2022

you weren’t embarrassed to tweet this? — medusa (@tinykinseyscale) March 8, 2022

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to anyone who identifies as a woman in any way, shape or form… except @jk_rowling I hope her day is lousy — Noah Michelson (@noahmichelson) March 8, 2022

You have a pile of money. You should sponsor a university study in how you can best go fuck yourself. — {{{The Lady Aye – The Lipstick Historian}}} (@TheLadyAye) March 8, 2022

I see J.K. Rowling is trending on this, the day of international women 😡 https://t.co/iqpuBZqD7t — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) March 8, 2022

