Maria Bartiromo on Encouraging Jobs Report: ‘The Economy is Certainly Growing and That’s a Good Story’

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo admitted that the October jobs report shows that the US economy is growing which she called very good news.

The U.S. economy added 531,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate decreased to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent the previous month, announced the Department of Labor on Friday. The number of jobs added in October increased by 219,000 from the previous month.

Bill Hemmer noted to his colleague “A lot of times I think what’s beneath the surface is built on sand. A lot of people frankly don’t know what really is the true strength of the American economy. Do you think in a word or two now we have a better idea of that today, yes or no?”

“Well, the economy is certainly growing and that’s a good story,” Bartiromo flatly stated, before adding a touch of grey. “We’ve seen a real slowdown in the last few months. Unfortunately with the inflation story, you don’t see Washington getting the memo. They are still pushing the multi-trillion-dollar back acknowledge as we speak and it will stoke inflation further.”

Bartiromo is suggesting that proliferate spending in the current Congress will have a deleterious effect on the US economy, though she did not note that increased spending under the Trump administration, along with tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans, also drove up the deficit dramatically.

But she did admit that the US economy under President Joe Biden is growing and that’s a good story, which is positive news any way you look at it.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com