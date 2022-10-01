Marjorie Taylor-Greene Proclaims ‘Democrats Want Republicans Dead,’ Have Started Killing Them Off in Bonkers Speech

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) leaned into the bombastic rhetoric again by claiming “Democrats want Republicans dead,” and she suggested they’ve already started taking collective action to make that happen.

Greene was in Warren, Michigan on Saturday as part of former President Donald Trump’s rally for Republican candidates ahead of the 2022 midterms. In her speech, Greene railed against the “corrupt” Department of Justice and the “weaponized legal system,” a continuation of her claims that the FBI is persecuting conservatives to help Democrats.

“I am not going to mince words with you all,” Greene proclaimed. “Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings.”

From there, Green invoked a recent news story about a North Dakota man who allegedly killed an 18 year old with his car in a drunken attack “because he had a political argument with the pedestrian and believed the pedestrian was calling people to come get him.” The affidavit says that the suspect admitted to hitting the pedestrian, “and that the pedestrian was part of a Republican extremist group.”

Greene also brought up the recent shooting of an elderly woman after a reported argument at a house while she was advocating against abortion. This swiftly led to Greene’s claim “Joe Biden has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state.”

“But under Republicans, we will take back out country from the Communists who have stolen it and want us to disappear,” Greene continued. She declined to explain how exactly the incidents she brought up represent a broad movement by Democrats to have Republicans killed off as so-called enemies of the state.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com