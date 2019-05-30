Andrew McCabe gave an interview on Thursday where he suggested Robert Mueller‘s press conference proves that the special counsel had a problem with how Attorney General Bill Barr handled the findings of his investigation.

In a conversation with Morning Joe, the former acting FBI Director was asked if Donald Trump “is in cahoots with Russia,” given that Mueller could not exonerate the president even if there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with a collusion conspiracy. McCabe answered that Mueller is frustrated that the matter of obstruction has eclipsed Russia’s actions against American institutions, and “we have yet to take a significant step to ensure that the Russians aren’t successful in attacking our democracy again.”

When asked about the contradictions between Mueller and Barr, McCabe said the special counsel probably doesn’t want to have an argument with the AG, and yet, “Mueller would not have come out and made this statement he made yesterday… if he wasn’t concerned about the way the results of his team had been misrepresented by the AG’s original comments.”

“This was Bob Mueller’s way of very clearly underlining what he thought the most important aspects of the work were and I think this is the statement that Americans should focus on,” McCabe said.

