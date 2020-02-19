Meghan McCain Confronts AOC on ‘Deeply Misogynistic’ and ‘Violent’ Bernie Sanders Supporters

The View host Meghan McCain confronted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over “deeply misogynistic” and “violent” supporters of Bernie Sanders often described by the derisive term “Bernie Bros” on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez has been something of a lightning rod of criticism from those on the right loyal to President Donald Trump, and at the start of the segment, McCain opened by saying “I’m really glad that you decided to come and talk to us,” before adding “I feel like you’re the boogie woman of the right and I’m the boogie woman of the left.” AOC is an elected official, however, while McCain is a public figure almost entirely due to her last name.

As a devout promoter of a progressive agenda, Ocasio-Cortez publicly endorsed Sanders’ presidential bid, which opened her up for McCain’s line of questioning about Sanders supporters.

“The one thing that connects women on the left and women on the right, at least a lot of guest co-hosts, guests that come on, is the abuse that we have all been subjected to by the Bernie Bros,” McCain noted. “It is by far the most violent, most misogynistic, the most sexist, the most harmful,” she said, adding “It’s disgusting and vitriolic.”

McCain also noted how her “mother has cried over photos that the Bernie Bros have sent,” before asking her guest “How do you feel that he’s attached to this deeply misogynistic, and I would go so far as to say, violent sector of people?”

AOC noted that “Internet culture” broadly “can often be very toxic,” adding “whether we are cognizant of it or not, it nearly always concentrates on women, people of color, and we experience the brunt of it.”

“I think that to a certain extent we have to always reject hate, reject vitriol, and denounce that kind of behavior.”

When asked if Sen. Sanders has done enough to stop his supporters, AOC said that she thinks Sanders “works very hard… we send out messaging emails.” She then played the “best defense is a good offense card,” flipping the script to online abuse she has received. “You know what, I’ve been subject to a lot of this stuff from all sorts of pockets from the Internet. I.C.E. And CBP officers targeted me when I went to visit the border.”

Watch above via ABC.

