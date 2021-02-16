Meghan McCain slammed the media for their perception and framing of Republicans in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

On Tuesday, The View started things off by addressing Trump’s acquittal for inciting insurrection, even though his final impeachment vote was the most bipartisan in U.S. history. Joy Behar slammed the Republican Party over their continued fealty to Trump, while Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin bashed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the political maneuvering of his decision to acquit Trump despite judging him responsible for the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

When McCain was asked for her take, she began by disputing the notion that the Republican Party is “the party of QAnon.” She continued by saying if that were the case, then “the Democratic Party is the party of socialism and late-term abortion and cancel culture.”

McCain went on to rip the practice of using “broad-stroke platitudes” to define political parties, then dismissed the idea that it would be possible to take the “crazy, QAnon Trump supporters” and just “shame them into nonexistence.” She referenced polls that show most of the Republican Party remains behind the ex-president.

“As much as the Left wants to act like Republicans are only QAnon supporters, part of the problem is when I hear that, I automatically get very tribal,” McCain said. “I think the idea that the Republican Party is just one swath…it’s just not nuanced. The problem I have is the only way to become a good Republican is to become a Democrat, according to the media. I don’t know what to do anymore.”

Whoopi Goldberg concluded the discussion by countering McCain’s point and saying, “Republicans have brought this on themselves.” She made this argument by saying Republicans “showed your faces” by making excuses for people who “continue to act poorly.”

Watch above, via ABC.

