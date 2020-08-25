First Lady Melania Trump opened her RNC speech from the White House Rose Garden addressing the coronavirus pandemic and the struggles Americans have been facing.

“I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically,” she said. “The invisible enemy, Covid-19, swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone that has lost a loved one, and my prayers are with those that are ill suffering.”

“I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you’re not alone,” she continued. “My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic.”

She spoke personally about her journey to the United States and becoming an American citizen. The First Lady also referenced her Be Best campaign to help young people.

At one point the First Lady also addressed “the racial unrest in our country” and said, “It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history. I encourage people to focus on our future while still learning from our past. We must remember that today we are all one community comprised of many races, religions, and ethnicities. Our diverse and storied history is what makes our country strong, and yet we still have so much to learn from one another. With that in mind, I like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives. I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals. I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice, and never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin. Instead of tearing things down, let’s reflect on our mistakes. Be proud of our evolution and look to our way forward.”

Trump also talked about people “struggling with loneliness and addiction,” particularly during the pandemic, and praised her husband’s “total honesty” as president. “Whether you like it or not, you always know what he’s thinking.”

You can watch her full speech above, via Fox News.

