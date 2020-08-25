comScore

WATCH LIVE: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION NIGHT 2

video

WATCH: Trump Participates in Naturalization Ceremony at the White House in Video Aired During RNC Convention

By Ken MeyerAug 25th, 2020, 11:05 pm

After issuing a pardon to Jon Ponder earlier in the night, President Donald Trump continued to bust through political tradition by using part of the 2020 Republican National Convention to air a naturalization ceremony at the White House.

Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf led the first part of the event as he presented Trump with five candidates for naturalization, then conducted them through the Oath of Allegiance. After the ceremony concluded and Wolf passed things over to Trump, the president offered his congratulations to the five new American citizens.

You’re now fellow citizens of the greatest nation on the face of God’s Earth. Congratulations. Great going. You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws and you learned your history and embraced our values and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity. It’s not so easy. You went through a lot. We appreciate you being here with us today. You’ve earned the most prized treasured, cherished and priceless possession anywhere in the world. It’s called American citizenship. There’s no higher honor and no greater privilege and it’s an honor for me to be your president.

The event continued with Trump acknowledging the personal histories of all five and speaking of how they can now share in the American Dream.

Of course, political observers noticed this highly unusual use of the White House and presidential powers for Trump’s own benefit, and many of them strongly disapproved.

Many of them also expressed their certainty that this is a violation of the Hatch Act:

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: