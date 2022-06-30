‘SCOTUS is Killing America’: Democrats Lose It on Twitter Over ‘Radical Right-Wing’ Court’s EPA Ruling

By Caleb Howe
Jun 30th, 2022
 
Rep. Cori Bush and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rally hundreds of climate activists in DC in 2021

Chip Somodevilla,. Getty Images

Democrats lit up social media on Thursday over the Supreme Court’s decision on an EPA case, blasting it as a threat to life on earth by a “radical” court and “far right” conservative justices.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer put out a statement immediately after the opinion was published, saying that the “MAGA, regressive, extremist” court is taking America back to the time of “robber barons.”

The White House issued a statement calling the decision “devastating” and promising to “study the ruling carefully” for ways to “move forward” despite it. EPA’s Michael S. Regan also released an official statement.

Former President Barack Obama weighed in with a measured reaction calling the decision a “step backward.”

And then social media lit up brighter than a coal plant powering a munitions factory on New Year’s Eve at high noon as elected Democrats went off on the Supreme Court.

Leader of the Green New Deal agenda Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the decision “catastrophic,” and said filibuster carveouts — which President Joe Biden advocated earlier on Thursday — aren’t enough. “We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet.”

The tweets came fast and furious after that, with words like radical, extremist, and illegitimate appearing quite a number of times. Party leaders like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz were among those going directly and specifically at the court itself.

Rep. Cori Bush called it “inhumane” and slammed the Supreme Court as “a rogue, illegitimate court that puts the future of ALL our communities at risk.”

Other tweets included phrases like “dark and dangerous forces” (Rep. Antonio Delgado) and “defies the will of the people” (Rep. Eric Swalwell). Rep. Ro Khanna argumed that it’s “Time to put everything on the table” to stop the conservatives on the court.

New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone of the Congressional Recycling Caucus interestingly claimed that the decision makes a “mockery of the clear separation of powers outlined in the constitution,” and undermines the “right to clean, safe air.”

New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman perhaps had the most succinct summary of the position most Democrats are taking on all of the Supreme Court’s recent actions.

Or even more directly, from the New Republic’s climate writer Kate Aronoff, in a tweet retweeted by AOC.

“SCOTUS is killing America,” Rep. Bowman wrote of the court ruling that the executive does not have the authority it asserted on a particular point.

That does seem to be the message Democrats want voters to think about in November instead of gas prices or inflation.

