‘SCOTUS is Killing America’: Democrats Lose It on Twitter Over ‘Radical Right-Wing’ Court’s EPA Ruling

Democrats lit up social media on Thursday over the Supreme Court’s decision on an EPA case, blasting it as a threat to life on earth by a “radical” court and “far right” conservative justices.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer put out a statement immediately after the opinion was published, saying that the “MAGA, regressive, extremist” court is taking America back to the time of “robber barons.”

The White House issued a statement calling the decision “devastating” and promising to “study the ruling carefully” for ways to “move forward” despite it. EPA’s Michael S. Regan also released an official statement.

Former President Barack Obama weighed in with a measured reaction calling the decision a “step backward.”

No challenge poses a greater threat to our future than a changing climate. Every day, we’re feeling the impact of climate change, and today’s Supreme Court decision is a major step backward. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 30, 2022

And then social media lit up brighter than a coal plant powering a munitions factory on New Year’s Eve at high noon as elected Democrats went off on the Supreme Court.

Leader of the Green New Deal agenda Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the decision “catastrophic,” and said filibuster carveouts — which President Joe Biden advocated earlier on Thursday — aren’t enough. “We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet.”

Catastrophic. A filibuster carveout is not enough. We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet. https://t.co/if8PIbfs42 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2022

The tweets came fast and furious after that, with words like radical, extremist, and illegitimate appearing quite a number of times. Party leaders like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz were among those going directly and specifically at the court itself.

Our planet is on fire, and this extremist Supreme Court has destroyed the federal government’s ability to fight back. This radical Supreme Court is increasingly facing a legitimacy crisis, and we can’t let them have the last word. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 30, 2022 A radical #SCOTUS continues to strike down progress towards a more just and cleaner planet. A livable climate, a women’s right to control her body, and the health and safety of our most at-risk communities are all under attack by this extremist Supreme Court. https://t.co/IJnzaEKQgN — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) June 30, 2022

Rep. Cori Bush called it “inhumane” and slammed the Supreme Court as “a rogue, illegitimate court that puts the future of ALL our communities at risk.”

Today’s WV vs. EPA decision is a direct attack that will fuel the climate crisis and will threaten our health and safety in St. Louis. We will not stand for another inhumane action by a rogue, illegitimate court that puts the future of ALL our communities at risk. https://t.co/u8veDIHi2v — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) June 30, 2022

Other tweets included phrases like “dark and dangerous forces” (Rep. Antonio Delgado) and “defies the will of the people” (Rep. Eric Swalwell). Rep. Ro Khanna argumed that it’s “Time to put everything on the table” to stop the conservatives on the court.

New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone of the Congressional Recycling Caucus interestingly claimed that the decision makes a “mockery of the clear separation of powers outlined in the constitution,” and undermines the “right to clean, safe air.”

Today’s Supreme Court decision makes a mockery of the clear separation of powers outlined in the Constitution and subverts decades of settled law. Read my entire statement on the Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA here ⬇️ https://t.co/du4KzmoNeJ — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) June 30, 2022 There is no doubt that this decision is the result of years of coordinated, calculated efforts by Republicans and polluting special interests to undermine Americans’ right to clean, safe air. — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) June 30, 2022

New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman perhaps had the most succinct summary of the position most Democrats are taking on all of the Supreme Court’s recent actions.

SCOTUS has just gutted EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. They are trying to stop the federal government from regulating in the public interest, and they have declared that corporate profits are more important than our lives. SCOTUS is killing America. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) June 30, 2022

Or even more directly, from the New Republic’s climate writer Kate Aronoff, in a tweet retweeted by AOC.

Minority rule in the United States is a threat to life on earth — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) June 30, 2022

“SCOTUS is killing America,” Rep. Bowman wrote of the court ruling that the executive does not have the authority it asserted on a particular point.

That does seem to be the message Democrats want voters to think about in November instead of gas prices or inflation.

