MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Vin Gupta called out a video aired at the RNC convention as “propaganda” Monday night.

The RNC showed a video touting the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that said, “From the beginning, Democrats, the media and the World Health Organization got coronavirus wrong.”

It showed video of Democratic politicians who downplayed the virus early on before touting how Trump “took decisive action to save lives.”

After the video aired, Rachel Maddow cut in and spoke with Dr. Gupta, starting out by saying, “America leads the world in Covid-19 cases and in deaths and we have one of the worst outbreaks on earth.”

Gupta said, “A lot of that was hard to listen to. This is not as a partisan but as a clinician.”

“To say that 170,000 souls lost up to now is a success of any measure is fantasy,” he said. “It’s disrespectful to families who have lost loved ones, to frontline clinicians who put their lives at risk. It’s just fantasy, it’s propaganda.”

He also called out issues in getting PPE before bluntly saying, “For all your viewers out there listening to this, for anybody listening to what the RNC is doing right now, it’s all propaganda. There’s no truth to it. We didn’t have enough PPE for our nurses, our respiratory therapists, our physicians to care for covid critically-ill patients across the country.”

As for testing, he said “we still don’t have enough” across the country.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]