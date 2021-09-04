MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Rips Justice Amy Coney Barrett Over Texas Abortion Decision: ‘We Have An Actual Handmaid On The Court’

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross ripped Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett over her deciding vote not to block the Texas abortion law that effectively bans abortion in the state, calling the Trump appointee an “actual handmaid.”

On Saturday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, Ms. Cross convened a panel featuring Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, and MSNBC contributor Elie Mystal, to discuss the law that has drawn protest and ire across the country.

Cross began by telling her panel that “it’s the hypocrisy for me, these Republican lawmakers fix their mouths claiming they’re pro-life, but they allow Texans to carry guns with no permit or no training. They’re against the life-saving vaccine and mask mandates.”

Ms. Miller talked about her success in gaining a temporary injunction preventing one anti-abortion organization from suing Planned Parenthood under the new law, and said that whole that’s a good first step, “we’ve got to knock this law down because the ramifications not only across the country but really for individual lives across the state of Texas, where people are being denied access to safe abortion in one of the largest states in our country on our watch is unacceptable.”

That’s when Cross took aim at Barrett, although not by name:

It’s unacceptable. I am outraged and I’m so happy to have you on this morning because I know you’re outraged, too. I’ve seen you tweet threads. This entire thing, about protecting the fetus when they care so little for life in this country, is beyond comprehension. If it feels like they really must hate women in Texas and all across the country, how is it possible the Supreme Court allowed this to stand? I know that they haven’t ruled on it, but they can rule later. But we have an actual handmaid on the court. So I have to tell you, I’m not so excited about depending on them to protect me and my right to choose.

Many have compared the Texas law to the dystopian The Handmaid’s Tale, and Justice Barrett’s religious history includes having held the position of “handmaid” according to a People of Praise directory.

