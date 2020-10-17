WATCH: Bill Maher Says Dems Should Make Amy Coney Barrett’s Religion an Issue ‘Because Being Nuts is Relevant’

HBO host Bill Maher said Democrats should make Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s religion an issue because “being nuts is relevant.”

On Friday night’s edition of Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted his New Rules segment to an extended riff on Catholics and the Supreme Court, and took special aim at Judge Barrett.

“New rule” Democrats have to stop talking about packing the supreme Court because it’s already packed. With Catholics,” Maher began, then explained that if Barrett is confirmed, “seven of the nine justices will be Catholic.”

“Look I have nothing against Catholics, except my entire upbringing, but they are only 20% of the population. If seven out of nine justices were Jews or Muslims or Buddhists, would that be okay?” Maher said. “And if faith is this super important element of life, as Barrett and her Republican supporters say it is, shouldn’t we have a healthier balance on our highest court?”

He went on to address pundits “debating whether she will vote to overturn Roe versus Wade?”

“Of course she will!” Maher exclaimed. “She’s been groomed since birth to overturn Roe versus Wade. She’s like the Terminator. A robot programmed to fulfill one task. Except she wasn’t sent from the future, she was sent from the past.”

He went on to detail the difference between “scary” and “nt scary” catholics, and Judge Barrett’s roots in the People of Praise religious group “where a husband’s responsibilities include correcting his wife should she stray from the proper path. Haha. And where women were called handmaids.”

Maher concluded by saying “Amy Barrett said this week she had no strong feelings about climate change, but is very concerned about large belt buckles. Chuck Schumer said Democrats won’t make Barrett’s religion and issue, but they should. Because being nuts is relevant.”

Watch the clip above via HBO.

