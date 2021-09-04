Trump Celebrates Labor Day with Bizarre ALL-CAPS 3-Word ‘Statement’ That is Not a Tweet But Looks Like a Tweet

Former President Donald Trump is banned from most social media platforms, but that didn’t stop him from posting a characteristically Trump-Twitter-esque message to kick off Labor Day weekend.

On Saturday morning, those on the mailing list for Trump’s “Save America” PAC were treated to a cryptic all-caps message from the ex-occupant of the White House that President Joe Biden now inhabits:

– September 4, 2021 – Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America FIX 2020 FIRST!

The message doesn’t clarify what, exactly, should be fixed about a notoriously hated year, or who should do the fixing, or what should be set aside while the fixing is done.

The message didn’t have quite the reach that a Trump tweet would have had, but Right Side Broadcasting did tweet a screenshot of the message

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/n2bBsAsVOW — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 4, 2021

Those who have followed Trump’s actions since he lost reelection to Joe Biden, incited a violent insurrection, and spent months convinced he would be reinstated to the presidency in August can likely guess that the “fix” Trump is looking for is of the election that he lost.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com