House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called out President Donald Trump on Sunday for aggravating America’s racial tensions in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Pelosi gave an interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, during which she decried the circumstances of Floyd’s killing along with a number of “unfortunate statements” that were made as peaceful protests became overshadowed by riots and looting. Stephanopoulos asked if she was referring to Trump, who has been made numerous threatening, provocative statements in response to the protesters calling for racial justice.

“No. I’m not paying too much attention to what president says,” Pelosi answered. “I’m talking about the injustice, the knee in the neck…I kinda ignore what President Trump says.”

Stephanopoulos followed up by asking what Trump should be doing right now, noting how the president is blaming Democratic politicians and leftist groups for the chaos of the protests.

Pelosi’s response:

The president of the United States should bring dignity to the office he serves. He should be a unifying force in our country. We have seen that with Democratic and Republican presidents all along. They have seen their responsibility to be the president of the United States to unify our country. And not to fuel the flame, not to fuel the flame. And I think to take his bait time and time again is just a gift to him because he always wants to divert attention from what the cause of the response was rather than describe it in his own terms.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]