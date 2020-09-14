Governor Steve Sisolak (D- NV) went off on President Donald Trump Monday night for his massive indoor rally in Nevada Sunday night.

The Trump campaign faced criticism for holding the indoor rally despite coronavirus concerns. The Trump campaign has responded at recent rallies by trolling the media and saying the rally is just a “peaceful protest.”

Sisolak appeared on CNN with Erin Burnett Monday night and first reacted to the president’s comments to Bob Woodward.

“I’ve been on weekly calls with the president’s task force, with Vice President Pence, with the CDC, with FEMA, literally begging for PPE, for test kits,” the governor said. “literally begging, ‘Can you give us some transport materials, can you give us swabs? ‘Oh, you can have all you want. We’ve got an abundance. We got too many. We can’t get ’em.’ So much more could have been done. If there would have been an organized national response, we would have saved thousands and thousands of lives. But it wasn’t important to the president, so he chose to just ignore it.”

Regarding the president’s events with thousands of supporters — many mask-less — Sisolak said, “He cared about himself being protected. He didn’t care about the other thousands of people that were in there and the three million residents I have in the state of Nevada that are at potential of having disease transmitted because of what he did. He only cares about himself… He chose to show callous disregard in a reckless, selfish, irresponsible way. There is no other way to put it.”

“He’s comparing this to a protest. He’s like a little kid saying, ‘So and so did it so I can do it, too.’ I wish that we didn’t have large gatherings anywhere, whether they’re on the Las Vegas strip or it’s a protest or one of his rallies,” Sisolak added. “When people are together, medical science shows us that the disease is transmitted. The justification of it is okay that I did it because somebody else did it, that just doesn’t make any sense. He is the president of the United States. He should be an example for everybody. Not play to the lowest common denominator.”

Burnett brought up a tweet from former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell saying to the governor, “Tens of thousands of people were on the Las Vegas strip last night. You were silent. Stop the election interference. You are weaponizing your office by attacking the opposition.”

